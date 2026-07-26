Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Sends a Clear Signal on Where Interest Rates Are Headed

Key Points

Inflation remains the most pressing topic facing the Federal Reserve.

CME’s FedWatch tool shows a greater-than-90% probability that the federal funds rate will be higher at the end of 2026.

Long-term investors shouldn’t really pay much attention to what central bankers say or do.

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Since taking over as Federal Reserve Chairman two months ago, Kevin Warsh has been under the microscope. Investors continue to pay close attention to any fresh commentary from the U.S. central bank. This can provide clues as to what might be coming.

Kevin Warsh recently testified before Congress, his first time doing so as part of a semiannual process. Investors can take what he said as a clear signal on where interest rates could go.

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It's all about prices

During the testimony, Warsh reiterated the Fed's focus on maintaining independence from any political influence. It's encouraging to know that this remains a priority. However, we'll have to wait and see how things play out. The White House might continue to apply pressure.

But what stood out was the attention given to prices across the economy. "The members of our Committee have no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation," he said. "And we share a resolute commitment to restoring price stability."

If investors were ever wondering where Kevin Warsh's head was at, there's now no doubt that his goal is to curb above-average inflation, which is still meaningfully higher than the central bank's 2% target. The Consumer Price Index increased 3.5% year over year in June. Shelter and food are areas where households continue to see prices rise.

There was speculation that President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh with the understanding that the new Fed chair would lower interest rates sooner rather than later. This doesn't seem likely. CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing a 90% probability that the fed funds rate will be higher at the end of this year.

What's interesting, however, is that the market appears to be shrugging off this hawkish monetary policy. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has climbed 10% in 2026 as of July 22.

Monetary policy is fluid

The Federal Reserve today is signaling that interest rates won't fall anytime soon. The best investors understand that this situation can change without notice. Conflict in the Middle East adds an element of uncertainty. This can keep impacting energy prices.

Moreover, other factors can contribute to declining inflation. For instance, advances in artificial intelligence can drive unprecedented productivity gains, lowering prices. If these sorts of things were to happen, the central bank would be more comfortable lowering the fed funds rate. No one can predict what will happen, though.

Long-term investors shouldn't be concerned. If you own high-quality stocks in a diversified portfolio, what the Federal Reserve says and does is mostly just noise.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CME Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.