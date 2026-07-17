The Fed Chair Just Said He Prefers Policy That Avoids Booms and Busts. Here's What That Could Mean for the Crypto Market.

Key Points

The new Fed chairman has repeatedly signaled that he's going to do things differently from his predecessors.

If he accomplishes that goal, the crypto sector's volatility may drop a bit.

Bitcoin is particularly exposed, but Warsh owns some.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh walked into two days of congressional testimony starting on July 14 and told lawmakers he wants to create monetary policy that stops causing cycles of booms and busts. And for a sector where leaders like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have all fallen by at least 39% during the past 12 months alone, not to mention experiencing face-melting rallies during the crypto bull markets, Warsh's comments could imply a total inversion of the usual state of affairs.

Warsh personally owns Bitcoin and has called it "an important asset" in the past. So is the most Bitcoin-friendly chair the Fed has ever had also going to be the one that ends the liquidity regime that crypto grew up with?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The context behind the quote

The first thing to know is that Warsh wasn't talking about crypto specifically when he expressed a desire to move beyond structurally caused volatility in the financial markets.

Pushed by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver on housing affordability, Warsh said he wants "monetary policies that are not boom and bust, that don't just make one generation more fortunate about being able to afford their first home than the next." The context was housing, but, given the Fed's control over interest rates affecting many different sectors, the doctrine Warsh's comment implies is, by necessity, universal. He blames the Fed's balance sheet expansion and years of near-zero rates for the housing bubble and the general unaffordability of shelter in the U.S., but he could have just as easily blamed the excesses of pointless assets like meme coins during crypto's wild bull markets on an overabundance of cheap money caused by low rates.

Separately, when Rep. Brad Sherman asked whether the Fed would rescue cryptocurrency or stablecoins during a run on those assets, Warsh said: "We do not want to be in the bailout business, full stop. ... We're not bailing out anybody, including crypto."

The worldview Warsh appears to hold is coherent. Warsh likes Bitcoin as a market signal, and perhaps as an investment. He does not like a Fed that, intentionally or not, inflates risk assets like crypto, rescues them from their cyclical downturns, then repeats the process over and over.

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana will react differently

Now, let's turn to the most likely trajectory of the crypto market itself if Warsh is able to implement his preferences into policy.

Bitcoin has spent five years as a macro liquidity sponge, and it will almost certainly reprise that role.

When central banks flood the system with new money, capital is forced into scarce assets to avoid its value becoming diluted, and Bitcoin's fixed supply makes it an obvious candidate for the excess flows. A leaner Fed balance sheet, plus a refusal to catch falling markets, could threaten that channel by injecting less liquidity. That would clip Bitcoin's upside during future liquidity waves, and since Bitcoin remains a risk asset first, its downside won't necessarily get softer either.

The prices of Ethereum and Solana are also highly sensitive to liquidity and thus interest rates.

But they also have drivers for value that exist independently of their ability to capture excess capital flows. Their transaction fees, on-chain volume, their decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) value feed back to the network's value, and that usually has positive implications for their native tokens as well. Less liquidity might even make changes in those metrics contrast more sharply between competing chains, for better and worse.

Of course, investors should remember that none of this is settled. Warsh has held the seat for just seven weeks. His track record so far is one rate decision (no change), and Fed policy is done via a committee vote in which he is one voice. And with the Iran war still stoking inflation, the Fed will likely have its hands full with price stability before any other reforms get much attention.

For now, take Warsh's disposition as a reason to invest more cautiously in crypto.

Nothing he can do will fully extinguish crypto's cyclicality, but even tinkering around the edges with liquidity could make altcoins perform even worse than they have traditionally, and that's before getting into the potentially detrimental effects it might have on the sector's core assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 934% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.