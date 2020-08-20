Fed buys US$63m for its corporate bond facilities in week ended August 19

The Federal Reserve bought US$63m of securities for its corporate bond facilities in the week ended August 19, compared with US$61m the week before, central bank data showed on Thursday.

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve bought US$63m of securities for its corporate bond facilities in the week ended August 19, compared with US$61m the week before, central bank data showed on Thursday.

It now holds US$12.498bn of corporate bond exchange-traded funds and individual corporate bond issues.

Credit conditions for corporate borrowers remain healthy with investment-grade primary markets setting a record high for August on Thursday after issuers raised US$121bn this month, according to IFR data.

Meanwhile, investors keep pouring cash into mutual funds and ETFs that focus of high-grade bonds. These investment vehicles pulled in US$5.13bn in the week ended August 19, following US$6.482bn in inflows from the prior week, Lipper data released on Thursday showed.

