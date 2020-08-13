Fed buys US$61m of corporate bonds in week ended August 12

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve's purchases for its corporate bond facilities declined for a fourth straight week amid robust conditions in the credit market, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The central bank bought only US$61m for its corporate bond facilities in the week ended August 12, marking the smallest weekly amount it has purchased since it started buying these types of securities in May to support the credit market.

For the prior week, the Fed bought $119m of such paper.

It now holds US$12.435bn of corporate bond exchange-traded funds and individual corporate bond issues.

The Fed stopped buying ETFs between July 24-30 and focused on accumulating individual bond issues during that period, Fed data released on Monday showed.

Meanwhile, investors continue to pour money into ETFs and mutual funds that focus on corporate bonds.

In the week ended August 12, investment-grade and high-yield funds posted US$6.482bn and US$1.542bn in net inflows, respectively, according to data from Lipper released on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by David Bell)

