Fed buys US$615m for its corporate bond facilities in week ended July 22

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve added another US$615m of securities to its corporate bond facilities in the week ended July 22, the second smallest weekly increase since it started buying this type of paper since May, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The latest weekly purchase brought the Fed's combined holdings of corporate bond exchange-traded funds and individual corporate bond issues to US$12.10bn.

The central bank has been buying corporate bonds in an effort to support credit markets that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed has been deliberately modest in its purchases of corporate debt to avoid market distortion.

Earlier this month, the New York Federal Reserve's market chief Daleep Singh said the central bank has scaled back its accumulation of corporate securities through the secondary market due to improved credit conditions.

He added the Fed would pick up its purchases again if credit conditions deteriorate.

So far, the Fed's low weekly credit activity seems fine with most market participants.

"It's telling the market: 'We are the backstop if the market needs us,'" said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory.

Meanwhile, the Fed said on Thursday it had increased the number of firms eligible to do business with its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility; Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility and Commercial Paper Funding Facility.

The move "will increase the Federal Reserve's operational capacity and insight into the respective markets," it said in a statement.

TALF and CPFF, together with SMCCF, were created to promote lending to consumers and businesses.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Kilby)

