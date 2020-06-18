Fed buys US$1.53bn for its corporate bond facility

By Richard Leong and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve increased its holdings for its secondary corporate bond program by US$1.53bn to US$7.03bn for the week ending June 17, as it began buying individual corporate bond issues this week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The central bank kicked off purchasing corporate bond ETFs in May for its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, which is one of the several tools it created in March to bolster lending in credit markets that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed's announcement on Monday that it will start buying corporate bonds was a boost for credit, stocks and other risky assets, reversing their earlier sell-off.

The Fed's latest figures did not separate its holdings of corporate ETFs and bond issues.

As expected, the central bank was cautious in its buying of corporate bond issues like it has so far been with its ETF purchases.

"We do not believe that the facility will purchase a substantial amount of bonds initially, in line with the relatively subdued pace of ETF purchases over the past month," Barclays analysts said in a research note on Tuesday.

The Fed said on Monday that the SMCCF would buy eligible corporate bond portfolios that track a broad market index.

The SMCCF will initially purchase corporate bonds to create a portfolio that tracks an index developed for the facility called the Broad Market Index.

The index will be recalculated at least every 4-5 weeks, though individual bonds will be added or removed more frequently depending on their eligibility.

(Reporting By Richard Leong Editing by Paul Kilby and Jack Doran)

((paulj.kilby@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 4733; Reuters Messaging: paulj.kilby.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.