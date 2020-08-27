Fed bumps up corporate purchases for second week

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve bought US$119m of securities for its corporate bond facilities in the week ended August 26, raising its purchases for a second straight week, central bank data released on Thursday show.

It now holds US$12.617bn of corporate bond exchange-traded funds and individual corporate bond issues.

The previous week, the Fed bought US$63m of this type of corporate paper, and the week before that it purchased US$61m of these securities.

Still the central bank's weekly accumulation of corporate securities remains modest since it began buying them in May.

"They don’t have to buy a lot as long as they show the commitment," said Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research.

The Fed's purchases have stoked a boom in corporate dollar bond sales, with investment-grade issuance volumes standing at an unprecedented US$1.404trn so far this year, according to IFR data.

"The issuance has been massive. This has allowed a lot of companies to refinance their debt and term out their debt," Kalish said.

Meanwhile, investors continue to pour money into corporate bond funds as the Fed has signaled it would keep short-term interest rates near zero in the foreseeable future.

For the week ended August 26, investment-grade mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted US$6.029bn in inflows, while US$1.329bn entered high-yield funds over the same period, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

