Fed approves acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. by M&T Bank Corporation

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Friday it had approved the acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. PBCT.O by M&T Bank Corporation MTB.N.

The merger, first announced by the pair in February, will be an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion, and will expand M&T's branch network to create a regional bank with about $200 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

