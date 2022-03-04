Fed approves acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. by M&T Bank Corporation

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Friday it had approved the acquisition of People's United Financial Inc. PBCT.O by M&T Bank Corporation MTB.N.

The merger, first announced by the pair in February, will be an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion, and will expand M&T's branch network to create a regional bank with about $200 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

