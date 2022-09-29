Fed announces six large banks to participate in 2023 climate scenario analysis

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that six of the nation's largest banks would participate in a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise in 2023.

Bank of America BAC.N, Citigroup C.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N will undergo the exercise, which the Fed said will not have capital consequences. The Fed plans to publish aggregate findings from the exercise but no firm-specific information.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.