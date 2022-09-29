US Markets
Fed announces six large banks to participate in 2023 climate scenario analysis

Pete Schroeder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that six of the nation's largest banks would participate in a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise in 2023.

Bank of America BAC.N, Citigroup C.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N will undergo the exercise, which the Fed said will not have capital consequences. The Fed plans to publish aggregate findings from the exercise but no firm-specific information.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

