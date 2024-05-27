News & Insights

Stocks
FECOF

FEC Resources Examines Impact of Share Exchange

May 27, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FEC Resources (FECOF) has released an update.

FEC Resources Inc. has alerted investors to a share exchange between PXP Energy Corporation and Tidemark Holdings Limited involving Forum Energy Limited shares. The company is currently evaluating the potential effects of this exchange on its investment in Forum. Shareholders are directed to FEC’s website for further details on the disclosure.

For further insights into FECOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FECOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.