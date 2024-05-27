FEC Resources Examines Impact of Share Exchange

FEC Resources (FECOF) has released an update.

FEC Resources Inc. has alerted investors to a share exchange between PXP Energy Corporation and Tidemark Holdings Limited involving Forum Energy Limited shares. The company is currently evaluating the potential effects of this exchange on its investment in Forum. Shareholders are directed to FEC’s website for further details on the disclosure.

