February to Close Out with Earnings, Fed Remarks

Next week brings the end of February, but not before investors have a chance to unpack the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index and consumer confidence data. Several Federal Reserve officials will also offer remarks as well.

Next on the earnings docket will be Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Best Buy (BBY), Beyond Meat (BYND), Boston Beer (SAM), Bumble (BMBL), C3.ai (AI), CAVA Group (CAVA), Chemours (CC), eBay (EBAY), First Solar (FSLR), HP (HPQ), Macy's (M), NetApp (NTAP), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Workday (WDAY), and Zscaler (ZS).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. New home sales data is due out on

Tuesday, Feb. 27 brings durable goods orders, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and consumer confidence data.

A gross domestic product (GDP) revision, advanced trade balance in goods, retail inventories, and wholesale inventories are due on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in addition to the Chicago Business Barometer. Plus, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak.

Aside from the latest jobs data, Thursday, Feb. 29 also features personal income and spending data, the PCE and core PCE price indexes, and pending home sales data. Investors will be expecting to hear more from Bolstic and Cleveland and Chicago Fed Presidents Loretta Mester and Austan Goolsbee as well.

The week will close out on Friday, March 1 with a speech from Fed Governor Chris Waller, additional remarks from Bolstic, and input from Dallas and San Francisco Fed Presidents Lorie Logan and Mary Daly.

