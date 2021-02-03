16 IPOs are set to make this the busiest week for the US IPO market since December 2006.



Driven by faster IPO timelines and momentum from last year, 2021 is positioning itself to be a banner year for the IPO market, and this latest milestone joins a growing list. Already, the US IPO market has had its busiest January and the most billion-dollar IPOs in a single month ever. It’s also on track to post its busiest February in over two decades.



Year-to-date, IPOs have generally been well received, averaging a 38% first-day pop and a total return of 37% from issue. A few cracks emerged last week, when half of the week’s IPOs finished below issue on the first day, and one offering postponed. However, the overall IPO market is still as hot as ever; after more than doubling in 2020, the Renaissance IPO Index is up 7.3% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 0.6% return.



The US IPO market should get a breather in the second half of the month, due to the Presidents’ Day holiday (February 15), and as companies complete fiscal 2020 audits.



The article February starts off with the busiest week for US IPOs in over a decade originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



