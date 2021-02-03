IPOs
February starts off with the busiest week for US IPOs in over a decade

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

16 IPOs are set to make this the busiest week for the US IPO market since December 2006.

Driven by faster IPO timelines and momentum from last year, 2021 is positioning itself to be a banner year for the IPO market, and this latest milestone joins a growing list. Already, the US IPO market has had its busiest January and the most billion-dollar IPOs in a single month ever. It’s also on track to post its busiest February in over two decades.

Year-to-date, IPOs have generally been well received, averaging a 38% first-day pop and a total return of 37% from issue. A few cracks emerged last week, when half of the week’s IPOs finished below issue on the first day, and one offering postponed. However, the overall IPO market is still as hot as ever; after more than doubling in 2020, the Renaissance IPO Index is up 7.3% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 0.6% return.

The US IPO market should get a breather in the second half of the month, due to the Presidents’ Day holiday (February 15), and as companies complete fiscal 2020 audits.

16 IPOs Scheduled in the Busiest Week for the US IPO Market since 2006
Issuer
Business		 Deal Size
Market Cap
ON24 (ONTF)
San Francisco, CA		 $428M
$2,770M
Provides a B2B customer engagement platform supporting webinars and analytics.
TELUS International (TIXT)
Vancouver, Canada		 $925M
$6,638M
Provides customer service outsourcing and digital IT services.
Atotech (ATC)
Berlin, Germany		 $700M
$3,774M
Carlyle-backed specialty chemicals company carved out of Total.
Evaxion Biotech (EVAX)
Copenhagen, Denmark		 $30M
$233M
Danish Phase 1/2 biotech using AI to develop immuno-oncology therapies.
Landos Biopharma (LABP)
Blacksburg, VA		 $100M
$650M
Phase 2 biotech developing oral small molecule therapies for autoimmune diseases.
loanDepot (LDI)
Foothill Ranch, CA		 $300M
$6,500M
Nonbank lender focused on mortgages and unsecured personal loans.
Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
Seattle, WA		 $323M
$4,045M
Preclinical biotech developing engineered cell therapies for multiple indications.
urban-gro (UGRO)
Lafayette, CO		 $45M
$97M
Provides equipment and services for the commercial indoor horticulture market.
Angion Biomedica (ANGN)
Uniondale, NY		 $75M
$489M
Phase 3 biotech developing small molecule therapies for acute organ injuries.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
Redwood City, CA		 $150M
$596M
Phase 1/2 biotech developing targeted therapies for solid tumors.
Immunocore (IMCR)
Abingdon, United Kingdom		 $200M
$998M
Phase 3 biotech developing T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases.
Lucira Health (LHDX)
Emeryville, CA		 $125M
$644M
Developing single-use test kits for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Pharvaris (PHVS)
Leiden, Netherlands		 $125M
$576M
Dutch Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare diseases.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)
Rockville, MD		 $100M
$508M
Phase 2 biotech developing bacteriophage-based therapies for cancer.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
Foster City, CA		 $100M
$384M
Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for NASH.
Vor Biopharma (VOR)
Cambridge, MA		 $150M
$654M
Phase 1/2 biotech developing cell therapies for hematological diseases.

The article February starts off with the busiest week for US IPOs in over a decade originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

