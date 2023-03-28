February Sees Surge in US Trade Deficit Amidst Decline in Exports

Key Takeaways
- US goods trade deficit reached $91.6 billion in February
- Exports of goods declined by $6.7 billion to $167.8 billion
- Imports of goods decreased by $6.2 billion to $259.5 billion compared to January
- Advanced wholesale inventories increased by 0.2% monthly to $920.3 billion
Overview
According to a preliminary report released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday, the trade deficit in goods for the United States continued to increase in February, reaching $91.6 billion. This represents a rise of $0.5 billion from the previous month’s deficit of $91.1 billion.
During the reported month, the country’s exports of goods declined by $6.7 billion to $167.8 billion, while imports of goods decreased by $6.2 billion to $259.5 billion compared to January.
In February, advanced wholesale inventories increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis to $920.3 billion, which is a year-on-year surge of 12.2%. Furthermore, advanced retail inventories saw a 0.8% increase from January, reaching $747.3 billion, indicating an annual growth of 10.8%.For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls to Target $1.24 on Inflation Pressures
- WTI Crude Oil Prices Rise on Supply Tightening, Lower Inventories
- Gold Prices Expected to Remain Volatile Amid Economic Uncertainty
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.