February Kicks Off With Jobs Data, Earnings

February is set to start with plenty of economic data and earnings reports for Wall Street to digest. Another slow Monday leads into a jam-packed week, with a jobs data set to be the main focus, as an ADP employment report is due out, as well as nonfarm payrolls, job openings, and initial and continuing jobless claims. On the earnings side of things, the season of quarterly reports is well underway. On deck to announce results are Advanced Micro (AMD), Alibaba (BABA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Electronic Arts (EA), PayPal (PYPL), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), amongst many others.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out on Monday, Jan. 31.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 features the Markit manufacturing PMI, and the ISM manufacturing index. In addition, job openings and job quits data is on tap, as well as construction spending.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, an ADP employment report is slated for release, alongside the fourth-quarter home ownership rate.

As always, initial and continuing jobless claims data is set for Thursday, Feb. 3. Meanwhile, the final Markit services PMI is on the docket, as is the ISM services index, factory orders, and core capital equipment orders.

To close out the beginning of February, Friday, Feb. 4 comes with nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the labor-force participation rate.

