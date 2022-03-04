Indexes Research and Insights

February Index Scorecard: Metal Takes Top Spot

The PHLX Gold/Silver Sector Index (XAU) was the best performer last month, up 14.2%. The Nasdaq CTA Internet Index (QNET) was the worst performer, down 10.4%.

Nasdaq Global Indexes
Author
Nasdaq Index Research Team
Published

View Full Report

The PHLX Gold/Silver Sector Index (XAU) was the best performer last month, up 14.2%. The Nasdaq CTA Internet Index (QNET) was the worst performer, down 10.4%.

Overall performance among the 99 indexes tracked was broadly negative this month, down 1.1% on average. 73 indexes had negative performance for the month.

Index Monthly Performance Report February 2022

 

Nasdaq has more than 40,000 indexes that track all asset classes from nearly all geographies. Our Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW) feed provides index weights and components, along with Corporate Actions and historical data, via an easy-to-use web interface. Click here to learn more.

To learn more about the Nasdaq-100 Index, visit www.nasdaq.com/Nasdaq-100.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2018. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

GIW

Global Index Watch (GIW)

Nasdaq’s Web-based Index Delivery Service

Learn More

In This Story

XAU QNET

Other Topics

Indexes
Nasdaq Solutions

Contact Us for More Information

Index Licensing

Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Index Research Team

Nasdaq

Nasdaq calculates more than 40,000 diverse indexes, providing coverage across asset classes, countries and sectors.

Read Nasdaq Index Research Team's Bio

Explore Indexes Research and Insights

Explore

Most Popular