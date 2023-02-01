February 2023 Hotel Promotions

If you want to earn more hotel points on your next stay, it might be as easy as registering for a promotion. Hotel loyalty programs frequently offer limited-time promotions to earn bonus points on qualifying stays, which can potentially double—or more—the number of points you earn from your reservation.

Though specific promotions come and go, most hotel brands offer multiple earning opportunities throughout the year. The terms of each vary, but one thing usually stays the same—you’ll need to register in advance in order to receive your bonus points. It’s worth the few seconds it takes to enter your membership number while it’s fresh in your mind. That way, you’ll still get the bonus points even if the promotion later slips your mind or if registration closes prior to your stay.

Another commonality with all promotions is qualifying stays almost always need to be booked directly through the brand. Rooms booked through online travel agencies are typically excluded from bonus promotions (and earning points in general). Be sure to book directly from the hotel’s website, app, call center or even at the front desk to ensure you qualify.

Here’s a look at the current best hotel promotions across several brands.

Best Western Rewards

Earn Bonus Points on Stays This Winter

Best Western is offering bonus points on eligible stays through Feb. 5, 2023. The more stays you complete, the more you earn. Members will earn 2,000 points for their first stay during the promotional period. For the second stay, you’ll earn 4,000 bonus points, then 6,000 on the third stay and 8,000 bonus points on the fourth stay. Registration is required prior to your first stay and only properties in the United States, Canada and Caribbean are participating.

Choice Privileges Rewards

Earn Double Points on Winter Stays

Choice Privileges’ is offering double base points on qualifying stays between Jan. 17 and Mar. 3, 2023. Like many Choice promotions, only room rates of $40 or more are eligible. Registration is required prior to check-out but there is no cap to the number of points you can earn during this promotion. Some European properties are excluded from the promotion.

Hilton Honors

Earn Double Points on Every Stay

From Jan. 1 through Apr. 30, 2023, Hilton Honors members will earn double base points on all stays. Hilton Honors members will earn double base points on all stays. Additionally, Hilton is offering a 1,000 point bonus for each brand a member stays at during the promotional period. This extra bonus is only valid once per brand. Registration is required.

IHG One Rewards

Earn 2,000 Points Every Two Nights

This spring, earn 2,000 bonus points every two nights with IHG One Rewards. Stays do not necessarily need to be two nights in a row; rather, members will earn bonus points after every two qualifying nights in the promotional period regardless of how many separate stays that encompasses. The promotion runs from Feb. 9 through Apr. 14, 2023 and offers uncapped bonus points.



Registration is required prior to eligible stays.

Marriott Bonvoy

Earn Bonus Points and Double Elite-Qualifying Nights

Marriott Bonvoy’s spring promotion includes both bonus points and bonus nights toward elite status. From Feb. 7 through Apr. 23, 2023, members will earn 1,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per night during the promotional period as well as double the elite-qualifying nights. There are no caps or limits on either part of the promotion. However, registration is required in advance and closes on Apr. 9, even though stays may run through Apr. 23, 2023.

Radisson Rewards Americas

Earn 5,000 Bonus Points for Every Stay

Through Mar. 20, 2023, Radisson Rewards Americas is offering 5,000 bonus points on eligible stays in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. All stays earn the same amount, regardless of length. Members must register prior to check-out and can earn up to 100,000 Radisson Rewards Americas bonus points in total during the promotional period.

World of Hyatt

Hyatt Cardholders Can Earn 1,000 Bonus Points at Hyatt House and Hyatt Place

World of Hyatt members who also hold either the The World of Hyatt Credit Card or World of Hyatt Business Credit Card can earn 1,000 bonus points (up to 25,000 maximum bonus points) on select stays through Mar. 5, 2023. To be eligible, stays must be a minimum of two consecutive nights at a Hyatt House or Hyatt Place property. Award stays are included. Registration is now closed, but members who registered prior to Jan. 31, 2023 may still earn bonus points until the end of the promotional period.

Get 500 Bonus Points When Staying at Eligible New Hyatt Properties

You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points for qualifying nights when you stay at select new Hyatt hotels around the world. No registration is required. Make sure to check back often to see new properties added to the list.

Wyndham Rewards

Earn 15,000 Bonus Points After Three or More Nights

Wyndham Rewards is advertising two free nights after you stay three or more nights in Europe, Africa, the Indian subcontinent or the Middle East. In reality, the “free nights” are being awarded as 15,000 bonus points which can be redeemed however you wish. The promotion requires registration no later than Apr. 30, 2023 but stays all the way until Sep. 30, 2023 count, giving you plenty of time to earn your bonus.



You can also check for targeted promotions by signing into your account here.

Bottom Line

Promotions can be a fast way to increase your earnings rates and meet redemption goals faster. Nearly all promotions require registration in advance and it never hurts to register for any promotions in your preferred programs even if you don’t have immediate reservations in case your travel plans change.

