FEATURE-Hong Kong activists turn Lunar New Year fairs into protest bazaars

The politics of protest was a running theme at Lunar New Year fairs in Hong Kong this week, as stall holders sold t-shirts, tattoo transfers, tote bags, and coasters bearing slogans popularised during months of pro-democracy demonstrations.
