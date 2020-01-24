FEATURE-Bowling-Edison reinventing PBA as bowling's new kingpin

In the 1960s and 70s when ten-pin bowling was in its heyday the sport's best players earned as much or more than top baseball and football players and Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) kingpin Colie Edison believes it can be that way again.
