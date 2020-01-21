Fears Over Spreading Virus in China Hit Global Markets

European stocks slumped on Tuesday, with worries about a spreading virus in China weighing on equities across the globe.

The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.75% to 420.80, joining an Asian markets retreat in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 200 people.

The Hang Seng index was walloped by 2.8%, with Hong Kong also impacted by a credit rating downgrade. U.S. stock futures pointed to a triple-digit decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after trading resumes after a three-day break.

In Europe, luxury goods producers sensitive to Asian demand took the brunt of losses. Burberry Group fell 3.9% and Gucci owner Kering was down 3.7%.

UBS also dropped, losing over 5% as the Swiss banking group reduced guidance for its return on capital, even as fourth-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations.

EasyJet shares rose 4.8% as the budget airline lifted its revenue guidance and said it benefited from the collapse of travel group Thomas Cook.

