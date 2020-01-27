Fears Over Coronavirus Send European Stocks Tumbling

European airlines, luxury-goods makers, airlines and mining stocks are leading the losses

European stocks are trading sharply lower on Monday as investors take in worrying news about the spread of China’s coronavirus.

European stocks tumbled on Monday, led by airlines, mining stocks and luxury-goods companies as the death toll from China’s coronavirus, along with the number of those infected, ramped up dramatically.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.7% to 416.48, headed for its worst one-day fall since August last year. The index closed Friday with a near 0.9% gain, though Wall Street fell at the close amid rising coronavirus fears.

The French CAC 40 index fell 1.9%, the German DAX 30 1.9% and the FTSE 100 2.1%.

Economic data FROM Germany showed the January Ifo Business Climate index came in at 95.9, missing the consensus estimate for 97, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

U.S. stock futures fell sharply, with losses of more than 1% indicated for major indexes.

At the heart of market concerns on Monday was the rapidly spreading virus from China, which causes respiratory illness and is not yet under control.

China extended this week’s Lunar New Year holiday, one of several measures aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus, as the death count rose to at least 80, and the number of those infected neared 3,000. Several countries have reported confirmed infections, including the U.S., France and Japan.

A worrying detail emerged after the mayor of Wuhan, a city believed to be at the epicenter of the outbreak, said five million people left before the travel ban was imposed.

Travel and luxury-goods companies were again out in front with big declines. Deutsche Lufthansa, EasyJet, Air France-KLM and International Consolidated Airlines Group were all down over 4%.

Among luxury-goods companies, Burberry Group and LVMH Moët Hennessy — Louis Vuitton both tumbled around 4%, Kering dropped 3% and Cie. Financière Richemont slid 2%.

Mining stocks, extremely sensitive to the Chinese economy as the country is a big purchaser of natural resources, were another losing sector. Shares of Evraz slid over 5%, and Antofagasta, BHP and Glencore fell 4% each.

Shares in major oil companies dropped as crude prices slid on concerns about how the virus might impact China’s economy and weaken its demand for that commodity as well. Shares of Total slid 1.6% and BP lost 2%.

Banks on the decline included heavily-weighted HSBC Holdings, down 3.3%, and Banco Santander, which fell 1%.

