Fearnleys Upgrades SFL (SFL)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Fearnleys upgraded their outlook for SFL (NYSE:SFL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.38% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for SFL is $13.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.91 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.38% from its latest reported closing price of $10.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SFL is 852MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in SFL. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 12.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFL is 0.07%, an increase of 24.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.86% to 57,486K shares. The put/call ratio of SFL is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 6,504K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 3,379K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 4.63% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,693K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing an increase of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 12.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,659K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 9.21% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,125K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.

