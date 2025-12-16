FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades Technip Energies N.V. - Depositary Receipt (THNPY)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Technip Energies N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:THNPY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.09% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Technip Energies N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $51.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.06 to a high of $59.77. The average price target represents an increase of 118.09% from its latest reported closing price of $23.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Technip Energies N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 6,708MM, a decrease of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technip Energies N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THNPY is 0.58%, an increase of 49.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.65% to 15K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABLG - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNPY by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 118.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THNPY by 52.05% over the last quarter.

SEPIX - Energy & Basic Materials Portfolio Energy & Basic Materials Class I holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

