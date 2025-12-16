FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades Ørsted A (DOGEF)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Ørsted A (OTCPK:DOGEF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.59% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ørsted A is $21.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.94 to a high of $29.32. The average price target represents a decrease of 63.59% from its latest reported closing price of $57.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ørsted A is 88,116MM, an increase of 23.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ørsted A. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOGEF is 0.35%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.16% to 16,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares , representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOGEF by 2.12% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 1,607K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,321K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOGEF by 22.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,095K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOGEF by 14.47% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 923K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOGEF by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.