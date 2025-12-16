FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades Ørsted A (DNNGY)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Ørsted A (OTCPK:DNNGY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.54% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ørsted A is $6.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.83 to a high of $15.01. The average price target represents a decrease of 63.54% from its latest reported closing price of $18.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ørsted A is 88,116MM, an increase of 23.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ørsted A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNNGY is 0.06%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 357K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 34K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 13.74% over the last quarter.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 9K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 57.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNNGY by 46.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.