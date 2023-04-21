FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades Euronav (EBR:EURN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Euronav (EBR:EURN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Euronav is $21.91. The forecasts range from a low of $13.71 to a high of $28.51. The average price target represents an increase of 39.04% from its latest reported closing price of $15.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Euronav is $1,099MM, an increase of 28.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yakira Capital Management holds 368K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 81.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 99.15% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Templeton Foreign Value Portfolio Class 2 holds 99K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 446K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 39.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,624K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 170K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronav. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 9.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EURN is 0.26%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.62% to 67,308K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.