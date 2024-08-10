FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (CPSE:MAERSK B)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (CPSE:MAERSK B) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.98% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 12.734,41 kr./share. The forecasts range from a low of 9.375,83 kr. to a high of 17.010,00 kr.. The average price target represents an increase of 21.98% from its latest reported closing price of 10.440,00 kr. / share.

The projected annual revenue for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 54,135MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 144.79.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A Maintains 4.93% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.93%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.36% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAERSK B is 0.19%, an increase of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.96% to 469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 40.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 21.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 43.80% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 31K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 15.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 14.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 31.44% over the last quarter.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 22.35% over the last quarter.

