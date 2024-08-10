FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (CPSE:MAERSK A)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (CPSE:MAERSK A) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.19% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 12.458,21 kr./share. The forecasts range from a low of 9.172,48 kr. to a high of 16.641,07 kr.. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from its latest reported closing price of 10.280,00 kr. / share.

The projected annual revenue for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 54,135MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 144.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAERSK A is 0.08%, an increase of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.47% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK A by 22.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK A by 30.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK A by 26.55% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 207.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK A by 73.72% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK A by 24.01% over the last quarter.

