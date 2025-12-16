FEARNLEY SECURITIES Maintains A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (AMKBF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES maintained coverage of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (OTCPK:AMKBF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.95% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is $1,874.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,472.10 to a high of $2,670.07. The average price target represents an increase of 7.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1,736.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 56,822MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 207.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 9.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKBF is 0.23%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 8.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 32K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKBF by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VZICX - Vanguard International Core Stock Fund Admiral Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

