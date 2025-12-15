FEARNLEY SECURITIES Maintains A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (AMKAF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES maintained coverage of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (OTCPK:AMKAF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.04% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is $1,820.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,414.73 to a high of $2,566.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from its latest reported closing price of $1,516.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 56,822MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 207.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKAF is 0.09%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKAF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKAF by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKAF by 12.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKAF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

FDD - First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 56.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKAF by 3.89% over the last quarter.

