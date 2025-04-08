FEARNLEY SECURITIES Downgrades Vidrala (LSE:0NV7)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Vidrala (LSE:0NV7) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.64% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vidrala is 113.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 93.39 GBX to a high of 134.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from its latest reported closing price of 88.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vidrala is 1,451MM, a decrease of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vidrala. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NV7 is 0.15%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 1,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NV7 by 1.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 209K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NV7 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 130K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NV7 by 5.76% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NV7 by 2.23% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NV7 by 3.59% over the last quarter.

