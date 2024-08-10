FEARNLEY SECURITIES Downgrades Euronav (LSE:0K9A)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, FEARNLEY SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Euronav (LSE:0K9A) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.11% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Euronav is 16.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 GBX to a high of 18.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.11% from its latest reported closing price of 15.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Euronav is 1,292MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronav. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 23.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K9A is 0.27%, an increase of 22.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.68% to 33,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,075K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9A by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,054K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares , representing an increase of 43.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9A by 62.09% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,281K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,037K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares , representing an increase of 49.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9A by 73.28% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 1,960K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9A by 13.56% over the last quarter.

