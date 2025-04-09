FEARNLEY SECURITIES Downgrades A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (WBAG:MRSK)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (WBAG:MRSK) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRSK is 0.22%, an increase of 1,718.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.02% to 515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 32.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSK by 37.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 35.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSK by 66.51% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 31K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSK by 11.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSK by 7.42% over the last quarter.

FDVV - Fidelity High Dividend ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSK by 6.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

