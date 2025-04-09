FEARNLEY SECURITIES Downgrades A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (WBAG:MRSA)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (WBAG:MRSA) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRSA is 0.07%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSA by 7.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSA by 6.44% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSA by 4.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRSA by 6.27% over the last quarter.

