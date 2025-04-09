FEARNLEY SECURITIES Downgrades A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (CPSE:MAERSK B)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A (CPSE:MAERSK B) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.58% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 11.791,20 kr./share. The forecasts range from a low of 9.090,00 kr. to a high of 17.115,00 kr.. The average price target represents an increase of 18.58% from its latest reported closing price of 9.944,00 kr. / share.

The projected annual revenue for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A is 56,249MM, an increase of 1.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 157.71.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A Maintains 11.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 11.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.55% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAERSK B is 0.22%, an increase of 1,718.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.02% to 515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 32.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 37.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 35.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 66.51% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 31K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 11.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 7.42% over the last quarter.

FDVV - Fidelity High Dividend ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAERSK B by 6.11% over the last quarter.

