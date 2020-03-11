Fearing Coronavirus, Google Bans Visitors to Its HQ

Coronavirus has arrived in San Francisco.

Local news station Channel 4 reports that there are now 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area, including 14 known to be within the city proper.

In order to insulate itself (insofar as possible) from the contagion, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google has announced that it is banning outsiders from visiting its "Googleplex" headquarters in Mountain View, located 40 miles to the southeast of San Francisco. Indeed, Google is banning visits to "all of its offices in the Bay Area" -- and visits to its offices in New York (where coronavirus is also active) as well.

Image source: Getty Images.

Battening down the hatches even further, Google is canceling in-person job interviews "for the foreseeable future," and last week the company canceled its annual "I/O" developers conference, which had been scheduled to take place in Mountain View from May 12 to 14.

And note -- that's not a typo: It's only March now, but Google is canceling events two months into the future, which suggests that this company, at least, doesn't appear to believe that the coronavirus pandemic is going to be solved anytime soon -- and is planning for a long-drawn-out contagion.

Nor is Google, or Alphabet, the only company taking this situation seriously, and buttoning up for a long wait. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), too, has reportedly banned visitors to its Menlo Park headquarters, and canceled a planned "F8" developers conference scheduled for May 5. Both companies are reportedly telling their employees to work from home as much as possible, to further limit the chances for face-to-face interaction -- or infection.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.