Fearing a Layoff as a Prospective Homebuyer? This Contingency Can Protect Your Finances During the Buying Process

Amid a period of economic uncertainty, you may be fearing an unexpected job loss — especially if you work in the tech or finance industry. Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other tech companies have collectively laid off over 172,000 employees in 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, and Lyft is the latest company to announce major job cuts, CNBC reported.

While losing a job is always a less-than-ideal situation, it can become more dire if you are in the process of buying a home. What happens if you’re under contract, and then lose your job unexpectedly? Fortunately, there is a contingency that may be able to help protect you and your finances from being on the hook for a new home purchase. Here’s what you need to know about employment contingencies.

What Is an Employment Contingency?

An employment contingency is a clause that can be added to a home purchase contract that protects the buyer in case of a job loss before the transaction is completed, said Carmelo Carrasco, Realtor and co-founder of Axel Property Management.

“An employment contingency typically states that the sale of the property is contingent on the buyer maintaining their current employment status,” he said. “This means that if the buyer loses their job, the sale of the property will not proceed.”

The contingency can protect a buyer by giving them an exit strategy from the contract in the event of a layoff or other job loss.

“Without the contingency, the buyer may be obligated to purchase the property even if they are unable to make payments due to a loss of income,” Carrasco said.

An employment contingency can also protect you if you have already been laid off, but are hoping to secure a job before closing. In this case, the contingency allows a buyer to back out of the contract if they are unable to secure steady employment before the closing of the sale.

“The contingency usually specifies a timeframe for the buyer to secure employment, and if they’re unable to do so within that timeframe, they can back out of the contract without any penalties,” said Michael Winkler, co-founder of Sell Home Today. “On the other hand, if they do secure employment within the specified timeframe, the contingency is fulfilled and the sale of the home can proceed.

“In addition to securing steady employment, the contingency may require that the buyer’s new job pays a certain minimum amount,” he added. “This can help ensure that the buyer will be able to afford the mortgage payments and other expenses associated with homeownership.”

The employment contingency not only allows buyers to back out of a deal if they do not have secure employment, but it also usually specifies that the buyer’s earnest money deposit will be refunded if they cancel the contract due to job loss.

Why You Might Want To Include an Employment Contingency

Buying a home is a huge financial commitment, so you may want to take the extra step of including an employment contingency in your contract if you fear you will lose your job, or be unable to find work if you’re currently unemployed.

“It can give buyers peace of mind knowing that they can back out of the sale if their employment situation changes,” Winkler said. “This can be especially important for buyers who work in industries with high levels of uncertainty or volatility. Without an employment contingency, a buyer who loses their job before the sale closes could be in a difficult position. They may not be able to afford the mortgage payments without a steady income, and they may be forced to default on the loan or sell the home at a loss.”

Drawbacks of Employment Contingencies

As with any contingency that you add to a contract, an employment contingency may make your offer less appealing to a seller. This can be a particular disadvantage if you are buying in a competitive market where multiple offers are common.

“This is because sellers may prefer offers that don’t have contingencies, since they are less likely to fall through,” Winkler said.

It can also limit the buyer’s negotiating power.

“The seller may be less willing to make concessions or offer favorable terms due to the added risk associated with the contingency,” said Martin Boonzaayer, CEO of The Trusted Home Buyer.

It’s also worth noting that this contingency only protects buyers up to a certain point.

“Once you’ve gotten the keys and moved your stuff in, there’s no going back,” said Martin Orefice, CEO of Rent To Own Labs. “There’s nothing to keep your employer from laying you off the day after the deal is finalized, meaning that you can’t ultimately rely on these contingencies to keep you safe if you buy a house you can’t afford.”

