News & Insights

Markets

'Fear Gauge' Soars as Selloff Continues

August 05, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Investors quickly lost hope of a market rebound following Friday's freefall, as the global selloff sparked by recession fears continued into Monday. All three major benchmarks notched their worst daily percentage drops since 2022 -- the Dow cratering 1,033 points for its third consecutive daily loss, the Nasdaq sinking further into correction territory with a 576-point drop, and the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since May. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) soared 64.9% to its highest level since March 2020. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 2 buzzing Japanese stocks moving after Nikkei's selloff
  • Why Kellanova stock soared to nearly 8-year highs. 
  • Plus, Warren Buffett dumps AAPL; crypto slides with Bitcoin; and NVDA faces headwinds.

Summary 0805

NYSE Nasdaq 0805

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. CrowdStrike stock is bucking the selloff after letter to Delta Air Lines (DAL). (Marketwatch)
  2. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) lost its antitrust lawsuit to the Department of Justice (DoJ). (Bloomberg)
  3. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells nearly half of AAPL stake
  4. 2 crypto stocks to watch amid sector crash. 
  5. Chip delay dings Nvidia stock

Earnings 0805

UVOL 0805

Oil, Gold Fall Sharply

Fresh off a fourth-straight weekly decline, oil prices fell sharply today, with U.S. crude hitting six-month lows. September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 58 cents or 0.8%, to settle at $72.94 -- its lowest since Feb. 5. 

Despite its "safe-haven" status, gold prices felt the heat from the selloff as well. December-dated gold futures dropped 1% to settle at $2,444.10 per ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.