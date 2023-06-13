"Fear Gauge" Slides as Rate Decision Looms

Wall Street added to yesterday's gains, following upbeat inflation data for May. Locking in a triple-digit win, the Dow extended its winning streak to six, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged their fourth-straight gains and both settled at their highest levels since April 2022. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) broke from its two consecutive wins, as investors priced in the possibility that the Federal Reserve will skip another rate hike.

Oil Prices Bounce as Investors Bet on Chinese Demand

Oil prices jumped after China's central bank cut its short-term lending rate, bolstering investors' hopes that oil demand in the world's second-largest economy, will increase. July-dated crude added $2.30, or 3.4%, to close at $69.42 per barrel for the day.

Gold futures fell for a third-straight session, following May's CPI reading. August-dated gold lost $11.10, or 0.6%, to close at $1,958.60 an ounce today.

