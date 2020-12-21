Fear From New Coronavirus Strain Is Sending Stocks Lower; What Investors Should Know

Recently, I have been warning that the market was going to be vulnerable to a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” pattern once a coronavirus vaccine was actually available and when and if Congress actually did their job and passed a stimulus bill that everyone seemed to agree was needed.

Well, we are there now, and that is just what appears at first glance to be happening. Just when we though there was an end in sight, the stock market is wavering. The first of now two approved vaccines are being administered and Congress has agreed and will vote on a last-ditch, $900 billion stimulus bill. And the Dow was trading several hundred points lower than Friday’s close at the open.

It certainly looks like the classic “buy the rumor, sell the fact” pattern that I wrote about here, but this time the headlines are saying that this is something potentially much more worrying for investors.

In the article linked to above, I said that that pattern was based on market positioning and other short-term dynamics and therefore generally resulted in only a short-term retracement. The dip, I said, was therefore a buying opportunity more than anything. That turned out to be pretty accurate, as stocks bounced back that day and hit new highs several times over the ensuing week or so.

This morning, however, is being reported as something different.

We are told this is about a very real problem that has emerged in the U.K., and that raises a terrifying specter for stock investors, or indeed just people of all types, around the world: A new, even more contagious mutation of Covid-19.

There is no doubt that the mutation is very real and that it -- and the British government’s response to it -- is piling misery on misery for a lot of people in the U.K., including some in my own family. My mother, who lives in the southeastern part of England that has been most affected by the new strain of Covid-19, called me over the weekend. The travel ban imposed has scuppered her plans to go to my sister’s for Christmas and, worse still, she had little food in the house and the stores had no pre-Christmas slots available to get any delivered. She is staring at a Christmas alone in her apartment, dependent on the largesse of friends to eat at all, let alone celebrate.

That is a tragedy for her, but if you extrapolate that to the whole U.K. economy, it is a potential disaster. My mother is not poor and usually splurges quite a bit on Christmas, but this year, her contribution to the economic boost to the U.K. economy from the holidays will be just about zero and she is far from alone in that.

I am therefore all too aware for personal reasons of the impact of a mutation of the virus but, given the progress on vaccines, it may not be as scary as it sounds right now. The experts, such as regular CNBC contributor, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, believe that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be just as effective against the mutation as against the original virus. If that is the case, then even with the emergence of the mutation, we are really in the same place as we would have been without it. The immediate future depends on two things: the rapid production, distribution and deployment of the vaccines, and the willingness of the public to get the shots.

There will be some hiccups in the first of those, no doubt, but the early indications are that within a few months there will be enough doses available. The second is less certain in many minds, but there too, I am optimistic. If places of work, airlines, movie theaters, sports venues, bars and restaurants, and the like start to require proof of vaccination to enter or travel, people’s attitudes will change quickly. That may happen in most cases, as the agreed-upon stimulus package did not include the protections from Covid-related litigation that Republicans wanted. Some anti-vaxxers will undoubtedly remain, inconvenient or not, but if people see others returning to normal life, staying out in the cold will not look too attractive and the desired 70-80% vaccination rate will be achieved.

While this morning’s dip is not a result of “buy the rumor, sell the fact” as such, it is still likely that there will be a rebound before long. This drop is not based on a technical pattern, but on fear. That is a powerful emotion, and fear-based declines can gain steam rapidly so I would wait for a while before jumping into the market with available cash but, once a bottom forms, we will be back to a situation where the government is pouring money on a problem just as things start to improve, and stocks will reflect that potentially inflationary situation at some point and bounce back strongly.

