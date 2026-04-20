The Fear and Greed Index Flipped to Greed This Week. Here's Why Smart Investors Are Paying Close Attention.

Key Points

CNN Business's Fear & Greed index recently shifted from a fear rating to a greed rating.

The move reflects market optimism suggests that the stock market could continue higher in the near term.

The index isn't a singular indicator for what the market will do next, and investors should keep the long-term picture in mind.

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CNN Business's Fear & Greed Index just made a major shift, and investors should be paying attention. The index gauges market momentum against a measure of whether stocks are fairly priced, with a "fear" reading signaling that investors are cautious about the market and a "greed" reading signaling that investors are optimistic and looking for profits.

Notably, CNN Business's index recently moved from a fear reading to a greed reading. The transition coincided with major indexes recently hitting new highs. Here's what investors need to know.

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How does the index work?

CNN's Fear & Greed index tracks across seven key vectors: Market momentum, stock price strength, stock price breadth, put and call options, market volatility, safe haven demand, and junk bond demand. Each of these categories has a rating ranging from extreme fear to extreme greed, and they combine to create the overall index rating.

For example, the market momentum, put and call options, and safe haven demand categories all currently carry an extreme-greed rating. Stock price breadth also has a greed rating. Meanwhile, market volatility and junk bond demand are both in neutral territory, and only stock price strength currently carries a fear rating.

While the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index are seeing modest pullbacks today in response to news that Iran has once again moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, the market has been on an impressive rally recently -- recovering from sell-offs caused by war-related concerns and bounding on to set new highs. The "fear" and "greed" terminology used in CNN Business's index could understandably raise concerns about current valuation levels for stocks, but the recent ratings shift could actually be good news for investors.

Is the market poised to continue roaring higher?

Despite some potential negative connotations and implied risks that come with a word like "greed," the rating in CNN Business's index can actually be a bullish indicator for investors -- at least when it comes to near-term momentum. The media outlet describes the index as being based "on the logic that excessive fear tends to drive down share prices, and too much greed tends to have the opposite effect."

With an overall index score of 70 out of 100 as of this writing, the Fear & Greed Index is close to crossing the 75 score threshold that would push the overall rating into the extreme greed category. The index is meant to be a representation of the market's mood and is built around the understanding that "many investors are emotional and reactionary." Now that the index has shifted into greed territory and is knocking on the door of hitting the extreme greed rating, its reading seems to be showing a bullish market mood that could push top indexes higher.

How should investors react?

The Fear & Greed index is a tool that can be used in conjunction with fundamental analysis and other tools to inform investing decisions, and not a singular indicator of what the market is going to do next. As stated by CNN Business, the index is a sentiment indicator that can "alert investors to their own emotions and biases that can influence their decisions."

The current rating reflects that investors are broadly adopting optimistic positioning right now, and this dynamic could help send stocks higher. On the other hand, factors including corporate earnings results and geopolitical and macroeconomic developments will continue to have determinant effects on whether investors remain optimistic or adopt more cautious stances.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.