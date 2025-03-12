FEAM Unveils Project Economics and Timeline to Investment Decision

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM recently released preliminary economic ranges for its permitted, in-situ boron mining project in California. As FEAM nears the end of its first phase of commercial engineering, the updated evaluation shows that the project is now likely to produce greater Phase 1 economics than previously predicted while providing extra optionality for advanced materials production.



The forecasted economic highlights for the project include Phase 1 production of 77,000 short tons of B2O3. The targeted capital expenditure for this phase is estimated to be between $390 million and $430 million. The pre-tax, unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) for Phase 1 is projected to range from 18% to 22%, with a net present value (NPV) estimated between $650 million and $715 million.



A critical step to close the first phase of commercial engineering is the completion of vendor equipment testing. FEAM has made significant progress on this so far and now expects completion of vendor testing by late April 2025.



Upon the conclusion of the vendor equipment testing and subsequent release of its pre-feasibility report, FEAM expects to stage-gate to a streamlined Front End Engineering Design phase, keeping the project on track for the final investment decision early next year.



Shares of FEAM have lost 90.2% over the past year compared with a 2.7% decline of its industry.



