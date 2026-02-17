FE Reports FY25 Results, Reaffirms 2026 Core EPS Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported earnings for the year ended 2025.

Earnings for the full year totaled to $1.02 billion in 2025, compared with $978 million in 2024. Earnings per share were $1.77, up from $1.70 a year earlier.

Results for both periods included special items, with total after-tax special items adding $0.78 per share in 2025 and $0.67 per share in 2024, leading to adjusted EPS of $2.55 and $2.37, respectively.

The company deployed $5.6 billion in system investments during 2025 and reaffirmed its 2026 Core EPS guidance range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.

Its updated $36 billion Energize365 capital plan for 2026 through 2030 represents nearly a 30 percent increase over the prior five-year plan and supports projected compounded annual Core EPS growth near the top end of 6 percent to 8 percent over that period.

FE closed trading on Tuesday at $49.35, down $0.75 or 1.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

