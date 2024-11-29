FE Battery Metals Reports Financial Results for 2024

FE Battery Metals (TSE:FE) has released an update.
FE Battery Metals Corp. reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a total asset value of approximately $8.99 million, with cash holdings slightly increasing to $1.73 million. Despite this, the company faced a comprehensive loss due to increased exploration and evaluation costs, along with other operational expenses.
