FE Battery Metals Reports Financial Results for 2024

November 29, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

FE Battery Metals (TSE:FE) has released an update.

FE Battery Metals Corp. reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a total asset value of approximately $8.99 million, with cash holdings slightly increasing to $1.73 million. Despite this, the company faced a comprehensive loss due to increased exploration and evaluation costs, along with other operational expenses.

