Is FDXF Stock a Buy With Growth Targets Amid High Debt and Macro Risks

FedEx Freight FDXF gives investors a balanced setup after its June 2026 spin-off. The business has scale, a focused less-than-truckload freight strategy and defined medium-term targets.



The debate is whether those positives are enough. Debt, soft freight demand and transition execution leave the stock looking more like a selective hold than a clear buy.

FDXF Bull Case Starts With Focus

Independence gives FedEx Freight a cleaner operating mandate. Management can focus capital, sales resources and technology on freight customers instead of competing with parcel and express priorities inside FedEx.



The company has more than 365 locations, 30,000 vehicles, 40,000 team members and about 140,000 active customers across multiple end markets. It has also hired its dedicated less-than-truckload sales force target, launched a new website and introduced a pricing system built for freight. Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL remains a key reference point for less-than-truckload quality and operating discipline, while XPO, Inc. XPO provides a useful comparison as an asset-based less-than-truckload competitor in North America.

FedEx Freight Numbers Behind the Thesis

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues rose 4.8% year over year to $2.4 billion, driven by fuel surcharges and higher weight per shipment. Lower volumes and a slight decline in base revenue per hundredweight partly offset those gains.



Profitability moved the other way. Adjusted operating income fell 23.9% to $363 million, while adjusted operating margin was 15.1%. Average daily shipments declined 5.9% to 86.7 thousand, but revenue per shipment increased 11.5% to $415.22.



For the seven-month transition period ending Dec. 31, 2026, FedEx Freight expects revenues to grow 4-6% from $5.1 billion. It also expects adjusted operating income of $605-$645 million, adjusted operating margin of 11.5-12%, interest expense of about $135 million and earnings of $2.40-$2.60 per share after excluding spin-off costs.

FDXF Valuation Leaves Limited Room

The valuation case is present, but not especially stretched in either direction. FDXF recently traded at about 2.3X forward 12-month sales, near the low end of its short post-listing range.



The $160 price target reflects 2.53X forward 12-month sales. That implies some potential upside from the recent price level, but not enough to ignore company-specific risks as FDXF builds a standalone public-company track record.

Why FDXF Still Carries Real Risk

Leverage is the biggest concern. Before the spin-off, FedEx Freight raised significant debt and paid a large cash dividend to FedEx, which could limit flexibility if freight demand weakens.



Macro exposure is another restraint. Less-than-truckload volumes are tied to manufacturing, industrial production and business spending, so slower growth could pressure shipments, pricing and margins. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related risk and standalone execution needs add to the challenge.

Due to the risks, FedEx Freight has significantly underperformed its industry since going public on June 1.

Price Comparison Since Debut

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How FDXF Screens for Investors

The bottom line is that FDXF has a credible growth plan, but the stock does not yet screen as a high-conviction buy. Scale, pricing tools and a focused strategy help the case, while the balance sheet and freight cycle argue for patience.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a neutral near-term setup rather than a stronger positive signal. Its Style Scores also lean cautious. FDXF has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of F, suggesting it does not yet stand out cleanly on valuation, growth or price-trend characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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FedEx Freight Holding Company Inc. (FDXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPO, Inc. (XPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.