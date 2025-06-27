$FDX stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FDX stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $239,175,301 of trading volume.

$FDX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FDX:

$FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373

JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980

$FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 665 institutional investors add shares of $FDX stock to their portfolio, and 988 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FDX Government Contracts

We have seen $994,325,516 of award payments to $FDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$FDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDX in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/25/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

$FDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $326.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $315.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $221.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $337.0 on 03/07/2025

