FDX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $276.94, changing hands as high as $277.42 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $234.45 per share, with $313.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.66. The FDX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

