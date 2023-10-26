FDX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.71, changing hands as low as $227.01 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $151.3401 per share, with $270.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.46. The FDX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

