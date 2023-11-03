FDVV Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FDVV

In trading on Friday, shares of the FDVV ETF (Symbol: FDVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.02, changing hands as high as $39.15 per share. FDVV shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDVV's low point in its 52 week range is $35.7569 per share, with $41.749 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.02.
