FDV Switches Share Registry Services to Link

May 26, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. (AU:FDV) has released an update.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd, a leader in online classifieds in emerging markets, has announced a change in its share registry service provider from Computershare to Link Market Services, effective 27th May 2024. FDV shareholders are not required to take any action and can manage their shareholdings through Link’s online investor portal. The shift aims to streamline investor experience without impacting shareholders’ current holdings.

