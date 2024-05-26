FDV Switches Share Registry Services to Link

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. (AU:FDV) has released an update.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd, a leader in online classifieds in emerging markets, has announced a change in its share registry service provider from Computershare to Link Market Services, effective 27th May 2024. FDV shareholders are not required to take any action and can manage their shareholdings through Link’s online investor portal. The shift aims to streamline investor experience without impacting shareholders’ current holdings.

For further insights into AU:FDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.