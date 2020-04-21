FDS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $268.52, changing hands as low as $268.48 per share. FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $195.22 per share, with $310.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.11.

